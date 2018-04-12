Happy #NationalGrilledCheeseDay! By Tracy St. George | Apr 12, 2018 @ 4:02 PM I love me a hot and buttery grilled cheese sandwich! Do you put anything special in yours or keep it classic? Pair it up with a bowl of tomato soup? I’m making myself VERY hungry….. #delish#Gooey#Hot#NationalGrilledCheeseDay RELATED CONTENT I’ll color while eating a cheese cake! Demi Lovato’s tour pulled in some serious money ! Virginia’s Famous Gumbo Cooking Video and Recipe Bruce Willis To Be Roasted On Comedy Central! THIS is how George Clooney wooed Amal? PLEASE LIZ LEMON! We Need More 30 Rock!