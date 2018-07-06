Happy National Fried Chicken Day! Get Some Deals For Dinner Tonight!

Friday July 6th is National Fried Chicken Day and there are a ton of places hooking you up with finger licking deals.

Give back with Church’s Chicken who will donate $1 to the #ShowLove campaign for each guest that shares a story about giving back to their community on social media. Just tag #ShowLove and #ChurchsChicken.

KFC will be offering a chicken share with nine Extra Crispy tenders, six pieces of chicken, “a lot of popcorn nuggets”, or 12 hot wings for $10.

White Castle is offering 12 chicken rings for $12.99. For $1.69

You can get 10 chicken nuggets at Burger King and with the Mc Donald’s app you can get a McChicken for $1.

Mrs. Knott’s Chicken Dinner Restaurant and Knott’s Chicken-To-Go in Buena Park will give dine-in customers a 10% discount from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 8-10 p.m.

Which chicken place is your favorite? I am between Popeye’s and KFC!