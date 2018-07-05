Happy 4th of JulEYE Infection!

SAN ANTONIO, TX - APRIL 01: Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs during the Capital One JamFest onstage at the NCAA March Madness Music Festival at Hemisfair on April 1, 2018 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Turner)

So sure, we saw a zillion pics of BBQ’s, family events, fireworks come across our social media yesterday. But there was one guy who shared something else…

Adam Levin of Maroon 5 woke up on Tuesday (July 3) with a nasty eye infection! Boooo! Levine posted an up-close and personal selfie showing off his very red and very swollen upper eyelid.

His caption, “Check out how sexy my eye looks!!!!” And despite one of his eyes looking painful and a little bit gross, he really does still look sexy!

Ummmm, when my eyes get jacked up, I LOOK JACKED UP! How can he still look good?! Did you have anything ruin your Independence Day this year? **Besides the rain?! HA!**