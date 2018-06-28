Gwen Stefani Launches Vegas Residency!

No Doubt frontwoman Gwen Stefani wrapped up the first show of her Las Vegas residency on Wednesday shouting “I’m just a girl in Vegas!” at the sold-out Zappos Theater crowd.

The 25-date Gwen Stefani: I’m Just a Girl residency featured two-hours worth of songs from throughout both her solo career and No Doubt days.

Stefani even threw in a cover of Rihanna’s “Umbrella”, acknowledging “It’s Vegas!”

At one point, Stefani shouted out her boyfriend, who was in the audience, saying, “You don’t know what it’s like to be able to wear a cowgirl costume right in front of Blake Shelton.”

