The 3rd and final Fifty Shades movie is ready to slap us in the face Valentine’s Day! Now I haven’t seen a single one of these movies. I will admit I read the books and got bored by the end, because it was the saaaaaaaaame thing page after page after page! We get it, you guys get freaky….repeatedly.

However….I might have to see this one because Lexi from Vampire Diaries is in it and I love her!

Have you seen the others and will you go see this one?