Grocery Shopping. Do You Hate It? Michael Jackson Always Wanted To Do It.

This video is both sad and happy at the same time. People work all of their life to become famous and once they do sometimes they just want to be left alone. Or at least not mobbed and lunged at and clothes torn etc.

Michael Jackson was a prisoner to his own fame and couldn’t go anywhere without being noticed. Until this day when Michael’s friend, who owned a shopping mall, shut down a section of the mall for him so he could go shopping just like a regular person.

Oh, the things we take for granted.

Check out MJ in the produce aisle.