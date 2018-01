Over all I thought everyone looked amazing last night! Lady Gaga DEF won the Red Carpet! Always so stunningly fabulous. Sam Smith in a green suit…not so much. Chrissy Tiegen looked an “after” with Jiffy Pop…and it worked! Loved that dress on her! Pink’s….well, she looked like she got her dress in aisles 1, 5, 6 and 11 at Party City.