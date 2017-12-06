“The Goldbergs” is putting out a mixtape!!

I LOVE this show and I LOVE the theme song! Honestly I didn’t even know they were a real band until today and they’re called “I Fight Dragons” and all their songs are so fun! Check out their YouTube page.

Aaaaaanyway, so yes, The Goldbergs is gonna put out a mix tape of all the great 80’s stuff they’ve been playing on their show for the past 5 seasons. Will Hayley Orrantia (who plays Erica and really does have an amazing voice) and Troy Gentile (aka Barry Goldberg) go on tour?! HA! I’d totally go see them!

1. “Rewind” (The Goldbergs Main Title Theme) — I Fight Dragons

2. “Love Ninja” — Hayley Orrantia & Troy Gentile

3. “D&D” — Kurtis Blow

4. “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” — Hayley Orrantia

5. “Bad Boy Good Guy” — Troy Gentile

6. “True Colors” — Hayley Orrantia

7. “Ferris Wheel” — Troy Gentile

8. “Tom Sawyer” — Hayley Orrantia & AJ Michalka

9. “He’s the Man” — Troy Gentile (feat. Hayley Orrantia, AJ Michalka & Sam Lerner)

10. “Eternal Flame” — Hayley Orrantia & AJ Michalka

11. “Judah Macabee” — Troy Gentile (feat. Sean Giambrone, Sam Lerner, Noah Munck, Matt Bush)

12. “Barry Goldberg: A Rap Story” — Anthony Petix

13. “Walking On Sunshine” — Hayley Orrantia & AJ Michalka

14. “Dads Just Don’t Care” — Troy Gentile

I think you’ll be able to get it on itunes after tonight’s show for $8.99!