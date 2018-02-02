Go ahead…think I’m weird….but I have PRAYED for this!

They’re getting back on track to being BFF’s again!! Remember the original dynamic duo of Beverly Hills used to be Paris and Kim! Kim actually styled Paris’s closet and organized it etc. That was her job before her Mother decided to pimp them all out to the world and make zillllllllions of dollars!

Anyway….Paris made some mean girl comments about Kim and they didn’t talk for years! Well…thanks to THIS photo shoot – courtesy of Kimmy’s husband Kanye – the band may be getting back together!

Paris is hoping that Kim will be one of her bridesmaids!!! Eeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee I am excited!!!!