GLOW is making a comeback!

I used to spend my Saturday nights in the 80s watching GLOW, Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, and now, thanks to NetFlix, I can binge watch their new series about how GLOW came to be! Pro wrestling was huge in the 80’s, but it was all men….until GLOW! Watching the women wrestle, in costumes, with hair & make-up done, was inspiring to my 9 year old self. A very personal “thank you” to Jenji Kohan, who created what will be my new favorite NetFlix series! GLOW premieres on Friday, June 23rd, which means we have 2 weeks to watch the new season of Orange is the New Black before starting this one!