‘Glee’ Alum Mark Salling, Found Dead

Former Glee Star, Mark Salling, committed suicide by hanging just weeks before he was to be sentenced to prison for possession of child pornography.

A representative from The Los Angeles Police Department told TMZ, officers responded to a welfare check at his California home on Tuesday morning and found Salling’s body hanging from a tree.

Salling was known for his role as Noah “Puck” Puckerman in the hit television series Glee.

Fans were stunned when he was arrested in December of 2015 and later when he plead guilty to possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor.

A former girlfriend tipped off police prompting an investigation and discovery of more than 25,000 images and 600 videos depicting child pornography on his computers and thumb drives.

According to the court documents, along with the impending prison sentence he was required to register as a sex offender and enter a treatment program, have no verbal or electronic communication with anyone under the age of 18, stay 100 feet away from schools, parks, public swimming pools, youth centers, playgrounds, arcades and pay each victim $50,000 in restitution.

Salling, 35, was born in Houston, Texas along with his reoccurring role in the musically-charged series Glee he was featured in the movies Children of the Corn IV: The Gathering and The Graveyard.