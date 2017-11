Mariah Carey has been accused of sexual harassment! According to her former head of security, Mariah asked him to move some luggage for her while scantily clad! As in a see-through robe that was also open. Come on man, you know who you’re working with. The lady pretty much oozes diva-ness all the time. Honestly, I don’t even think she cared that you were there. Mariah was doing her thing – BEING THE DIVA THAT SHE IS, DRESSED THE WAY SHE WANTS TO BE DRESSED!

