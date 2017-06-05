Girl Power. It’s Simple Math!

Talk about Girl Power!

Amazing Female Lead, Gal Gadot + Brilliant Director, Patty Jenkins = BIG BUCK$ AT THE BOX OFFICE.

“Wonder Woman” slayed this weekend!

The DC Comics film adaptation of “Wonder Woman”grossed an estimated $100.5 million in the U.S. and Canada in its debut weekend! This was well above the studio’s expectations of $65-$70 million! “Wonder Woman” is now the first female fronted superheo blockbuster and holds the title for the best domestic opening by a female director, Patty Jenkins, replacing Sam Taylor-Johnson & “Fifty Shades of Grey” which grossed $85.1 million in it’s opening weekend!