Gimme Some Prince Stuff! It’s Up For Auction!!

Now is my chance – and yours – to own memorabilia from Prince!! But not just any memorabilia. We could own his actual personal items. SHUT UP!!

Prince’s former bodyguard has put 27 items previously owned by The Purple One up for auction, including his copy of Purple Rain on vinyl, his Jehovah’s Witness Bible, and Prince’s navy silk suit.

Also on the block, some of his wedged shoes, cuff links, an ear cuff, a pair of sunglasses and a bunch of Prince’s old backstage passes. Gimme those shoes!!

The online auction, which closes July 21, is expected to fetch several thousand dollars.

Are some of these items too personal? Like the bible? What do you think they will sell for?

According to TMZ, Heritage Auctions is behind the online auction.