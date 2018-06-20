Get Ready For “Berry Bash” At Publix! What’s Your Fav Berry?
By Tracy St. George
|
Jun 20, 2018 @ 2:10 PM
fresh strawberries at strawberry farm

Do you love strawberries?  Blackberries? I could survive on only raspberries.  I. Love. Them. Coincidentally, so does my son, and that means when I buy them at Publix, I only get literally only 1 or 2.

This Saturday join me at Publix in Delray at 4771 West Atlantic Blvd from 11-1 for Berry Bash!  Now is the best time to get the most flavorful and juicy berries like raspberries, blueberries, strawberries and blackberries! Give them ALL to me!

Sweeten up your morning with me with berry samplings and delish dishes throughout the store!  I’ll have fun prizes and even a trip to the Bahamas you can win!

 

