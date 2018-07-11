George Clooney recovering from scooter crash in Italy

George Clooney’s motorbike was hit by a car while he was riding to a movie shoot in Italy.

Multiple reports say a Mercedes changed direction and cut across Clooney’s path. The car hit him and sent Clooney flying over the top of the scooter. Clooney hit the car’s windshield.

Clooney was taken to the hospital but has been discharged.

The Daily Mail said the 57-year-old actor suffered injuries to his arms, legs and pelvis. Clooney and his wife Amal are on the island of Sardinia for the summer. George is filming a mini-series titled Catch 22 for Hulu.

What’s the worst auto accident you’ve been in?