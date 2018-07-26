Free Auntie Anne’s Pretzels?! YES! Today Only!

I had no idea, but did you know today is Aunt and Uncle’s Day? Now we both do…

To celebrate, Auntie Anne’s is giving away those free pretzels you see at the mall or airport. I love those things!

You don’t even need to bring your aunt or uncle to cash in. You just need to download the coupon on Auntie Anne’s website. It’s a BOGO thing. You have to buy one pretzel to get the free one.

If you can’t get there today, the coupon is good through Monday, July 30th.

Do you like your mall pretzel salty or sweet? I live to eat the cinnamon ones! Then again I like the pretzel wrapped hotdog, too!