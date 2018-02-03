Four Budget-Friendly Events Around Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching and while there’s always the option of doing dinner and a movie (that can sometimes put a dent in your pocket), there’s other alternatives to some other cool activities. Love is not about how much we spend. Yes, we know it sounds cliche but it’s true. Love is a feeling we should carry with us daily, so just think of Valentine’s Day as an ordinary day with a romantic twist. Below is a roundup of some local events that you and your beau (or singles) can enjoy while being on a budget.

Science of Chocolate

Start V-Day off a few days early, especially if you’re a chocolate lover! The South Florida Science Center and Aquarium is hosting the Science of Chocolate event on Feb. 10th. This event is for everyone. It’s a family-friendly, couples or singles type of event. Visitors will learn the science behind how chocolate is made, the chemical components used in chocolate as well as potential health benefits. You know what they say–chocolate is known to be an aphrodisiac! The event is free with paid Science Center admission and it’s free for members. Tickets can be purchased at the door and pricing is as follows: $16.95 for adults, $14.95 for seniors, $12.95 for children ages 3-12, FREE for children under 3. For more info, click here

Valentine’s Day Latin Music Festival

CityPlace and Mojito Latin Cuisine presents the Valentine’s Day Latin festival, which actually takes place on Valentine’s Day, on Feb. 14th. The live show will have performances by Tairon Aguilera & Latin Beats and other cool guests. This will surely be a night of fun. For more info, check out their site

Downtown West Palm Beach Food Tour

If you’re a foodie and new to West Palm, the West Palm Beach Food Tour may be an activity to consider. Even if you’ve lived in West Palm Beach for years, the food tour will offer history, food and culture that you may not know existed in your own backyard! This is the priciest of activities on this list ($65 for adults for a 3-hour tour). The food tour provides 13 tastings from the best locally owned establishments. Now, that’s what you call variety to spice up Valentine’s Day! For more info, click here

Paws in the Park

If you’re an avid dog-lover, the Paws in the Park event on Feb. 11th will not disappoint! Bring your furry friend out for a day of fun and show them some love too! Of course we know you show your furry one love on a regular but this event will be one for the books! The costume contest on the mainstage is at 1pm and then another one takes place at 3:30pm. And did we mention this event is –FREE? Yes, free as in no charge. So be sure to come out and celebrate with fellow animal lovers. For more info, visit here