WHO VOTED IN THIS POLL!?! I mean yeah, we have hurricanes, roaming alligators, sneaky sharks, HUGE snakes, I’m guessing 100,000 dead people in the Everglades, but some of my best friends live here! I LOVE Florida!!

Here is the rude poll!

The post Florida is the WORST State….in every way?! appeared first on 97.9 WRMF.