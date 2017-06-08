Florida Georgia Line will gain a new member

OK, not really. But Tyler Hubbard & his wife Hayley are expecting their first child! “There’s a lot of excitement — it’s something we’ve looked forward to for a while,” Tyler, 30, tells PEOPLE, who is due to make his or her arrival in December. How did Haley break the news to Tyler? “We’d just gotten back from California and I wasn’t sleeping … I woke up one night and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh. I’m pregnant.’ So I took a test the next morning and I couldn’t even contain myself, I was so excited. I honestly didn’t have time to think of how to surprise Tyler, so I just jumped back into bed and showed him the pregnancy stick”. Talk about Proof Positive!