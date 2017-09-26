Fixer Upper…is Fixer Over!

Say it ain’t so!! They shared this on their webpage:

“It is with both sadness and expectation that we share the news that season 5 of Fixer Upper will be our last,” they wrote on their blog Tuesday. “While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with. Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place.”

They also added that they never wanted their children Drake, 12, Ella, 10, Duke, 9, and Emmie Kay, 7, to grow up in the spotlight.

“They’re so young, and we want to give them the chance to have a normal childhood,” said Joanna, 39. “Family is the most important thing in the world.”

Find out more HERE. I am so so sad! Chip and Joanna are my favorite TV couple! And that is my favorite thing to watch every weekend on HGTV!