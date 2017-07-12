The First Honorary Citizen of Manchester: Ariana Grande

It’s official. The Manchester City Council made good on their promise to make Ariana Grande an honorary citizen. The Council voted unanimously on the newly created honor for Grande as they recognized many people who made a difference during the Manchester, England bombing tragedy. Grande was praised as “a young American woman for whom it would have been understandable if she had never wanted to see this place again. But no, instead she, as an artist and performer, determined that she would not perform again until she returned to Manchester to perform.” As you recall, Grande and many other celebrities performed at the One Love Manchester benefit concert in June.

