First Glittered Eyebrows, Now Colored Pencil Fingernail Art?

Sheesh…and I thought I was being fun with my “Pink Ladies Rule The School” Grease inspired color!

Instagram worthy nails are a #goal for some, but this new trend is really adding a lot of color to the nail art landscape.

The new trend involves sculpting acrylic on nails to resemble colored pencils.

Instagram user @nail_sunny posted the #Instanail look along with a tutorial. The craziest part is that the colored pencils are actually functional. Perhaps teachers can use them to grade papers.

What is the craziest fashion trend that you have seen?