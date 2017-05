Tom Cruise confirmed this morning that “Top Gun 2” is DEFINITELY happening! He was promoting his new movie, “the Mummy” in Australia this morning, and said “I’m going to start filming it probably in the next year. This is going to happen. With all the latest revivals in Hollywood, it was only a matter of time!

