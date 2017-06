Tom Cruise might be an odd bird…but he’s one of my ABSOLUTE favorite actors on the planet! I will see any movie he’s in! So he reveals here what the new Top Gun movie will be called! Any guesses before you take a listen? One of these is correct!

A – Let’s Fly Again

B – Top Gun 2

C – Top Gun: Maverick

D – Top Gun: RIP Goose

E – The Iceman’s Revenge: A Top Gun Story