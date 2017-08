So what did you think? I thought hostess Katy Perry’s attempt at humor was embarrrrrassing!!!! Goodness she was awful. I don’t even think I liked any one of her outfits! My fav outfit award went to Paris Jackson rocking that cool Christian Dior outfit! LOVED!

I really did think all of the performances were GREAT!!!! My fav performance goes to my OBSESSION – Miley Cyrus!!! LOVE this song and really loved seeing her parents rocking out in the crowd!!