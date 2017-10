JOIN TRACY ST. GEORGE & THE WRMF STREET TEAM AT THE LYNN UNIVERSITY AND THE FIGHTING KNIGHTS 10th ANNUAL FAMILY FUN DAY ON SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 11th FROM 10am-12pm AT THE MARY ANN AND HAROLD PERPER INTRAMURAL FIELD AT LYNN UNIVERSITY.

THIS IS A CAN’T MISS OUTING FOR FAMILIES TO ENGAGE IN SPORT-SPECIFIC CLINICS WITH STUDENT ATHLETES, GAMES, INFLATABLES, FOOD VENDORS, EXHIBITORS, RAFFLES AND MUCH MORE!

AND IT’S ALL FREE!

