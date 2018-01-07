Everything you need to know about tonight’s Golden Globes

All your favorite movie and TV stars hit the red carpet tonight… well maybe not all of them.

It’s be a night of laughs, surprise wins, bizarre speaches, and of course one liners about the few “Men” who wont be in attendance.

Seth Myers will host the 2018 Golden Globes, with a star studded lineup of presenters like Penélope Cruz, Seth Rogen, Halle Berry, Carol Burnett, Darren Criss, Greta Gerwig, Hugh Grant, Neil Patrick Harris, Chris Hemsworth, Kelly Clarkson and more.

Watch E!’s Countdown special today (Jan.7) at 4 p.m. ET followed by the two-hour Live From the Red Carpet: 2018 Golden Globes special at 6 p.m. ET.

The 2018 Golden Globes air on NBC starting at 8 p.m. ET

MORE