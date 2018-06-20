Eva Longoria Gives Birth To First Child!

Congratulations to Eva Longoria and her husband Jose Baston!

They just welcomed their first child yesterday (Tuesday).

The 43-year-old ‘Desperate Housewives’ star gave birth to a baby boy, who they are naming Santiago Enrique. Husband Baston has 3 children from a previous marriage and Longoria has said before that those children are a gift to her and she’s unsure if she will ever have her own – but here we are!

Lately, celebrities have been having children well into their 40’s and above.

How old is too old to become a mother?

Even if your body is physically able to have a child, should you?