The Education of Beth: Beer Pong
By Beth
May 31, 2017 @ 1:12 PM

Since I’m not really a beer drinker, I’m not much of a beer “games” kinda girl either!  With Palm Beach Summer Beer Fest coming on July 22nd, I thought now would be a good time to learn how to play beer pong!  After watching this video, I found out that there are actual rules for this game, and apparently they are taken very seriously.  There are even tournaments!  I can be a little competitive.  I might like this.  Now, who do I need to talk to about WHISKEY PONG!  That’s a game I can totally get behind!

