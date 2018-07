Not only is Ed Sheeran busy making music, he’s also managing an Instagram page for his two cats.

More than 100,000 people are following Dorito and Calippo.

The account is called ‘thewibbles.’

Other celebrities like Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus and Kylie Jenner have set up Instagram accounts for their pets.

