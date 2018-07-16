Ed Sheeran Must Be Thrilled – His Music Was Involved In A Marital Mess!

Ed Sheeran’s music helps a lot of people with his lyrics and melodies. But when 54-year-old Tracy Arthur was forced to listen to her husband have sex with the mistress he moved into their home, she used Ed’s music as a weapon!

Tracy says she suspected that her husband of cheating after he came home one day with a love bite on his neck. Andrew claimed the mark was from roughhousing with his friends, growing even more suspicious Tracy checked his iPad only to see messages on there that proved he was cheating.

After confronting Andrew, he asked her to leave their home (??) and their marriage of 15 years so that he could move his new girlfriend in! The nerve!! Tracy refused and filed for an emergency occupation order at Worcester Family Court which allowed her to stay in the home.

Tracy says she would blast Ed Sheeran so that she couldn’t hear her husband and his mistress having sex, “I had music on the whole time, always Ed Sheeran, because I was so desperate not to hear them together in the next room.” Tracy said.

Tracy moved into her own flat eventually and is currently undergoing counseling, taking anti-depressant medication and waiting for her divorce to be finalized.