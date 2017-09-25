Ed Sheeran adds new tour dates for 2018!

This morning on GMA he performed for his new song “Perfect” from his album “Divide”. As usual from Ed – perfection!
He’s announced some new dates for next year….but nothing here in South Florida! What give Ed? Guess we’ll have to travel to Tampa! ROAD TRIP!!
Ed Sheehan 2018 Tour Dates:
08/18 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl Stadium
08/25 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field
08/30 – Toronto, ON @ rogers Centre
09/06 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium
09/15 – Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium
09/22 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
09/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financiel Field
10/13 – Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium
10/17 – Fargo, ND @ Fargodome
10/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
10/27 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium
10/31 – New Orleans, LA @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome
11/03 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park
11/07 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
11/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium