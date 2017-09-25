Ed Sheeran adds new tour dates for 2018!

This morning on GMA he performed for his new song “Perfect” from his album “Divide”. As usual from Ed – perfection!

He’s announced some new dates for next year….but nothing here in South Florida! What give Ed? Guess we’ll have to travel to Tampa! ROAD TRIP!!

Ed Sheehan 2018 Tour Dates:

08/18 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl Stadium

08/25 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field

08/30 – Toronto, ON @ rogers Centre

09/06 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium

09/15 – Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium

09/22 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

09/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financiel Field

10/13 – Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium

10/17 – Fargo, ND @ Fargodome

10/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

10/27 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium

10/31 – New Orleans, LA @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome

11/03 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park

11/07 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

11/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium