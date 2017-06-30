Ed Roland Talks to Me About The Sweet Tea Project

Don’t miss Ed Roland & The Sweet Tea Project at Boca Raton Resort & Club this weekend! I got the chance to talk to Ed Roland, former front man from Collective Soul! Check out my interview!
July 4th Weekend Activities at Boca Raton Resort & Club
Saturday, July 1 – Tuesday, July 4
SINGER/SONGWRITER SYMPOSIUM WITH ED ROLAND AND THE SWEET TEA PROJECT
For four fantastic days, the Resort & Club will host a series of singer/songwriter workshops and performances featuring the members of the Sweet Tea Project, including:
- Collective Soul front man Ed Roland with hits like “Shine,” “December,” and “The World I Know”
- Bassist Brian Bisky
- Banjo and trumpet player Christopher Alan Yates
- Guitarist Jesse Tripplet
- Drummer Mike Rizzi
These talented musicians will share their talents and their insights as they lead workshops and perform – singularly and together – at venues throughout the Resort & Club, culminating in a spectacular holiday concert and celebration!
The Singer/Songwriter Symposium
Launch your own creative revolution with a fabulous weekend of music making, featuring live performances and workshops.
Acoustic Performances
Catch the various members of the Sweet Tea Project in a variety of casual settings.
Saturday, July 1 | 9 pm | Bar Luna
Sunday, July 2 | 8 pm | Palm Court
Songwriting Workshop
Intimate discussion and Q&A session.
Monday, July 3 | 10 am – 12 pm | Amalfi
Concert Block Party with Ed Roland and The Sweet Tea Project
Monday, July 3 | 8 pm | Stars & Stripes Celebration