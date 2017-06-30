Ed Roland Talks to Me About The Sweet Tea Project

Don’t miss Ed Roland & The Sweet Tea Project at Boca Raton Resort & Club this weekend! I got the chance to talk to Ed Roland, former front man from Collective Soul! Check out my interview!

July 4th Weekend Activities at Boca Raton Resort & Club

Saturday, July 1 – Tuesday, July 4

SINGER/SONGWRITER SYMPOSIUM WITH ED ROLAND AND THE SWEET TEA PROJECT

For four fantastic days, the Resort & Club will host a series of singer/songwriter workshops and performances featuring the members of the Sweet Tea Project, including:

Collective Soul front man Ed Roland with hits like “Shine,” “December,” and “The World I Know”

Bassist Brian Bisky

Banjo and trumpet player Christopher Alan Yates

Guitarist Jesse Tripplet

Drummer Mike Rizzi

These talented musicians will share their talents and their insights as they lead workshops and perform – singularly and together – at venues throughout the Resort & Club, culminating in a spectacular holiday concert and celebration!

The Singer/Songwriter Symposium

Launch your own creative revolution with a fabulous weekend of music making, featuring live performances and workshops.

Acoustic Performances

Catch the various members of the Sweet Tea Project in a variety of casual settings.

Saturday, July 1 | 9 pm | Bar Luna

Sunday, July 2 | 8 pm | Palm Court

Songwriting Workshop

Intimate discussion and Q&A session.

Monday, July 3 | 10 am – 12 pm | Amalfi

Concert Block Party with Ed Roland and The Sweet Tea Project

Monday, July 3 | 8 pm | Stars & Stripes Celebration