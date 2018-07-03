Drink coffee? You’ll probably live longer!

According to a study from JAMA Internal Medicine, coffee drinkers are more likely to live longer. The study included a half-million people from England, Scotland, and Wales. Participants ranged in age from 38 to 73.

“We found that people who drank two to three cups per day had about a 12 percent lower risk of death compared to non-coffee drinkers” during the decade-long study, says Erikka Loftfield, a research fellow at the National Cancer Institute. In the United States, there were similar findings, including that a daily coffee habit could help people from getting type 2 diabetes and having a stroke.

In 2015, nutrition researcher Walter Willett of the Harvard School of Public Health said, “The coffee bean itself is loaded with many different nutrients and phytochemicals,” which Willett thinks possesses some health benefits. Other researchers such as Christopher Gardner from Stanford Prevention Research Center says that the benefits of coffee could just be because it brings drinkers joy. “I just love holding that hot beverage in my hand. It’s the morning ritual,” he says. It could be this simple pleasure that puts people in a good mood.

Do you need coffee to get your day started?