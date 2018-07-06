Dream Vacations: Hawaii, Italy, Greece, Idaho. Yep, Idaho.

If you ignore the KKK activity, apparently this little Idahoan town is quite lovely and a new hot spot for celebs!

Kim and Kanye are in Idaho. Other stars are flocking to Idaho too! Adam Levine, Wayne Gretzky, and Harry Styles.

The West Family are staying in a $1.85 million cabin. Yep, I’ll go to Idaho.

The town itself is reportedly very conservative, over 66% and there have even been reports of KKK activity.

But if you ignore all of that, there are some beautiful cabins with gorgeous waterside views that celebs can’t seem to get enough of.

Where is your dream vacation? Is it a conservative town in Idaho?