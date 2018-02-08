Drake…Did you hear what he did NOW?!
By Tracy St. George
|
Feb 8, 2018 @ 2:45 PM

That Drake…his Mom must be so proud!  He walked into the Sabor Tropical Supermarket in Miami Beach  Tuesday afternoon and announced – with a MEGAPHONE – that he was paying for everyone’s groceries!!!  The bill came to $50,000. Then…he donated another $50,000 to a women’s shelter. THEN, on Monday, he donated uniforms and $25,000 to Miami Senior High School . . . THEN he gave a University of Miami student 50-grand for her tuition!!!

There’s a rumor going around that all of this has something to do with his upcoming video for “God’s Plan”.  (E! Online)

