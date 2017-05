This is about the most horrible thing a Prince fan – like myself – can hear. Supposedly Prince’s family is in talks to do a reality show about THEM! Are you kidding me? How THEIR lives have been affected since he passed away. THE NERVE! Who is going to watch that?!!?

Actually, we might have to. Word is they are holding music from Prince’s “vault” to use during the show. That means no new music unless we watch!

I will keep you posted as soon as I hear what’s going on!