Don’t Forget Your Free Slurpee at 7-11 Tomorrow!
By Tracy St. George
|
Jul 10, 2018 @ 4:22 PM

Tomorrow is July 11th!!! AKA 7-11 Day!! Every year the convenience store chain celebrates with free 7.11 ounce sized pours of their iconic drink.

But this year shoppers can get more than just a free Slurpee. Anyone who heads to stores between 11 am and 7 pm can get a Big Bite hot dog for just a buck.

More so, to celebrate 7-11’s 91st anniversary, they’ve extended their deals for seven days.

But for the Slurpee purist, the drink will be free on Wednesday, including their limited-edition flavor, Cap’n Crunch Berries.  Ooooh that sounds delish!

Which one is your favorite flavor? Mine is always blue-raspberry!

Comments