Donald Glover to Host and Perform on SNL

Donald Glover (aka Childish Gambino) will host and perform on “Saturday Night Live” (SNL) on May 5th. This is fitting for Glover who will return to NBC where he worked as a writer for “30 Rock” and also played the role of Troy on the collegiate-set comedy “Community.”

Glover, who created and stars in the FX comedy “Atlanta,” is also a rapper and goes by the name of Childish Gambino. This will be Glover’s first time hosting and performing as a musical guest on SNL. The list of other performers who have pulled double duty as a host and musical guest on SNL include Jennifer Lopez, Justin Timberlake, Bruno Mars and Blake Shelton.