This Dog Rides the bus….Alone!

Every day, Eclipse, takes the bus to a nearby park all by herself. This Seattle celebrity sits on the bus, just like a person does. All the bus drivers and the regular passengers know her. The owner of this black Lab-Mastiff mix, Jeff Young, was taking too long to smoke a cigarette at the bus stop one day, and Eclipse was tired of waiting & jumped on the bus & got off at the park! Since that day, the owner knows he can always catch up with her at the park. This smart pooch rides 3-4 stops on the Seattle D line on her own & always knows where to get off.