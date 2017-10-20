Does this documentary make Sean Penn a marked man?

He seems to be pretty nervous about it! This is live on Netflix right now and he is asking them to either take it off or edit out parts where people interviewed basically say Sean set up El Chapo to get caught!

If you remember last year no one knew where El Chapo was yet some how Sean Penn and actress Kate del Castillo found him. Well, a week after they met with The Chap, police raided the exact location. By that time El Chapo was gone and they didn’t catch him til 3 months later.

But the people in the documentary are throwing Sean under the bus and that is what is making him nervous. He thinks that this could make El Chapo and his people mad and they will come after his family

THEN DON’T HANG OUT WITH REAL BAD GUYS SEAN! Stick to movies and goodwill!