Do You Sleep With A Fan On? Turn It Off! It’s Bad For You!

Well this stinks! I love having my fan on! I can’t stand still air!
According to Mark Reddick, writing on The Sleep Advisor, using fans can trigger allergies.
Mark said: “For some people, having a ceiling or floor fan in the room helps them fall asleep and stay cool during the night. For others, it can keep them awake, trigger asthma attacks or dry out their eyes.”
But he said fans caused dust to move around a room. “As a fan moves air around the room, it causes flurries of dust and pollen to make their way into your sinuses,” he explained. “If you’re prone to allergies, asthma, and hay fever, this could stir up a whole lot of trouble.
But there are other ways to keep cool during the heatwave:
The NHS recommends keeping rooms cool by using shades or reflective material outside the windows.
“If this isn’t possible, use light-coloured curtains and keep them closed (metallic blinds and dark curtains can make the room hotter),” it explained.
“Have cool baths or showers, and splash yourself with cool water.
“Drink cold drinks regularly, such as water and diluted fruit juice. Avoid excess alcohol, caffeine (tea, coffee and cola) or drinks high in sugar.”
Make sure you also unplug chargers, as they will produce heat, and you could even pop bed sheets in a bag in the freezer – so they are icy cold when you get in the sack.