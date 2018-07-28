Do You Sleep With A Fan On? Turn It Off! It’s Bad For You!

Well this stinks! I love having my fan on! I can’t stand still air!

According to Mark Reddick, writing on The Sleep Advisor, using fans can trigger allergies.

Mark said: “For some people, having a ceiling or floor fan in the room helps them fall asleep and stay cool during the night. For others, it can keep them awake, trigger asthma attacks or dry out their eyes.”

But he said fans caused dust to move around a room. “As a fan moves air around the room, it causes flurries of dust and pollen to make their way into your sinuses,” he explained. “If you’re prone to allergies, asthma, and hay fever, this could stir up a whole lot of trouble.