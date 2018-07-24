Do you have your lottery tickets???
By Jeremy Kaufman
|
Jul 24, 2018 @ 7:00 PM

For just the 5th time in its history, Mega Millions has topped the $500 million mark.

The jackpot for Tuesday night’s U.S. Mega Millions lottery has reached $512 million.  The next drawing for the prize is scheduled for 11 PM ET. 22 drawings have taken place since the last time somebody won.

In March, a New Jersey man won $533 million, the fourth-largest pot in the game’s history and the second-largest win on a single ticket.

The odds are like 300 million to 1 but I still bought my ticket! Can’t win if you don’t play, right?! Did you buy a lottery ticket for tonights drawing?

