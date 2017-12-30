Disney makes their money back on ‘Star Wars’ franchise

The Walt Disney Company’s decision to buy LucasFilm for $4.06 billion has already paid off.

Disney getting the Star Wars franchise has paid major dividends. Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Rogue One and The Last Jedi have passed $4.06 billion in ticket sales worldwide.

While it doesn’t account for the amount it takes to make the movies, the ticket sales alone cover the acquisition and let us not forget about other revenue from the Star Wars universe like t-shirts, sippy cups and theme park attractions.

Disney has an incredible stable of brands now including Pixar, Marvel Studios and LucasFilm. The latest addition was the purchase of major parts of the 21st Century Fox company.

Has Disney done Star Wars justice?