Is Disney Expecting “Solo” to Bomb???
By Jeremy Kaufman
|
Dec 26, 2017 @ 6:15 PM

Bad news if you were hoping for an awesome backstory into the galaxies favorite smuggler, sound like even Disney expects the Han Solo backstory to be a disaster! According to sources close to the project, Disney is preparing for what they describe as a “car crash”. They say the script is unworkable and the lead actor, Alden Ehrenreich, can’t act! He even has a dialog coach with him for every scene! Were you excited for “Solo: A Star Wars Story”? Are you still excited after this report? -Suits

Related Content

WRMF Gets You to the Grammys
New Documentary coming to Netflix you won’t ...
Proud Mary
Suits with NASCAR Driver Blake Koch
Is Taylor Swift Lip Syncing on SNL????
Here is one person I know that is happy Matt Lauer...
Comments