Didn’t I just BEG for this to actually happen last week?!

BRITNEY SPEARS IS COMING TO SOUTH FLORIDA! I can’t stand it! 3 date at the Hard Rock!
7/27/18 Hard Rock in Hollywood, FL
7/28/18 Hard Rock in Hollywood, FL
7/29/18 Hard Rock in Hollywood, FL
Onsale Date & Times
Onsale to General Public
Fri 01/26/18 10:00 am EST
Venue and Casino Presale
Start: Thu 01/25/18 10:00 am EST
End: Fri 01/26/18 09:00 am EST
Social Media Presale
Start: Thu 01/25/18 10:00 am EST
End: Fri 01/26/18 09:00 am EST
