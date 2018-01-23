Didn’t I just BEG for this to actually happen last week?!
Jan 23, 2018 @ 1:08 PM

BRITNEY SPEARS IS COMING TO SOUTH FLORIDA!  I can’t stand it!  3 date at the Hard Rock!

7/27/18 Hard Rock in Hollywood, FL

7/28/18 Hard Rock in Hollywood, FL

7/29/18 Hard Rock in Hollywood, FL

Onsale Date & Times

Onsale to General Public
Fri 01/26/18 10:00 am EST
Venue and Casino Presale
StartThu 01/25/18 10:00 am EST
EndFri 01/26/18 09:00 am EST
Social Media Presale
StartThu 01/25/18 10:00 am EST
EndFri 01/26/18 09:00 am EST

