Dial it down a notch George Clooney.

What has happened to our cool/sweet/charming George Clooney? Latetly, to me, it seems he’s been more cocky than usual.

Recently in an interview he said “Acting used to be how I paid the rent, but I sold a tequila company for a billion f— dollars. I don’t need money.” Doesn’t that sound kind of jerky? Arrogant? Or is it just me?

This was after he said “Look, I acted for a long time and, you know, I’m 56. I’m not the guy that gets the girl anymore,” he said, before adding that at least he “shouldn’t be the guy that gets the girl.” What the heck is that supposed to mean?!