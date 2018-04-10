“Despacito” Hacked & Deleted From YouTube !

In an apparent hack, Luis Fonsi’s record breaking video “Despacito” has been deleted from YouTube. Seriously, only 5 days after breaking the record for views with 5 billion, the song mysteriously just disappeared. A photo on the video shows masked people aiming guns at the camera, and when fans attempt to play the video it’s not available.

Shakira, Drake, Selena Gomez, and Taylor Swift have also been affected by the hack. The originals can be seen on Vevo. The group responsible for the hacks call themselves, Prosox and Kuroi’sh have written “Free Palestine” beneath the hacked videos. Some which are still live now.

Have you encountered these video hacks while watching YouTube?