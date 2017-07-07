“Despacito” brings $$ to Puerto Rico’s Economy!

The Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee (and yes, partly Justin Bieber) track Despacito is being said to be helping Puerto Rico’s economy. According to a news report, tourist interest in Puerto Rico has increased by 45 percent since the song became popular worldwide. The line “this is how we do it down in Puerto Rico” and the video showing different locations on island has helped raise traveler’s interest. I know I want to visit the beautiful island! Luis Fonsi responded on Instagram, “What a joy to read this in international media. Puerto Rico is the true protagonist of this song and this video.”

Have you ever been to Puerto Rico? Does the song make you want to go?